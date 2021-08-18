SEEN (SEEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,526.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, SEEN has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $28,526.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00007103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.82 or 0.00845563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00104327 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

