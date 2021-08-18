SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,286.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,286 ($16.80) and last traded at GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72), with a volume of 52595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,272 ($16.62).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.