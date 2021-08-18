Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $43.23 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.46 or 0.00858049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00104181 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,669,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.