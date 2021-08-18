Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNSE shares. decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNSE remained flat at $$8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 66,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,439. The firm has a market cap of $244.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

