Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.17

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $80.10 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00028639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009766 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

