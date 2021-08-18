Sentivate Price Down 12.5% This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and approximately $241,962.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.46 or 0.00858049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00104181 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

