Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report sales of $7.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $35.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%.

Several analysts have commented on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $586.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

