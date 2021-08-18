Serum Trading Up 54.3% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $7.58 or 0.00016943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $379.20 million and $1.52 billion worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.00846137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00104077 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

