Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

