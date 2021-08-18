SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $116,384.41 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $116,384.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,343.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.80 or 0.06772306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.01 or 0.01415887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00376293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00572863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.00349094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00314545 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.