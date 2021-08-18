Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

