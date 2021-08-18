Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Declines By 22.6%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,287,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,663,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amplifon stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.23. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69.

Several research firms have commented on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

