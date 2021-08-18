Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Declines By 26.5%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,661.0 days.

Shares of AZIHF remained flat at $$23.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76. Azimut has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Get Azimut alerts:

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.