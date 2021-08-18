Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Declines By 26.5%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,661.0 days.
Shares of AZIHF remained flat at $$23.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76. Azimut has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $23.90.
Azimut Company Profile
See Also: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.