Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declines By 26.1%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 107,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,132. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

