Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Rises By 30.3%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after buying an additional 91,844 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

