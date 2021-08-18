Short Interest in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Declines By 25.1%

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dover by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

DOV traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $174.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

