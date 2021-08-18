Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Rises By 29.5%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENRFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

