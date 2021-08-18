Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Rises By 28.4%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.9 days.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIFZF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

