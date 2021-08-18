Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Rises By 21.3%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

