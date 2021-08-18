Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Increases By 29.0%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 529,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Galapagos stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $190.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth $2,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 128.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Galapagos by 35.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLPG. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

