Short Interest in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Decreases By 23.2%

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:GENC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,799. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.63. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 269,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 47.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

