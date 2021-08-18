Short Interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Declines By 21.9%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

GDYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

GDYN stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095,958 shares of company stock worth $76,812,959 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

