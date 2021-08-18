Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Declines By 26.2%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE IRS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 36,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,826. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 257,432 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.