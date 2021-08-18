Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Decreases By 27.1%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. 1,228,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,003. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

