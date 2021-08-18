Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Rises By 29.9%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 973,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MariMed stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

