Short Interest in Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Grows By 28.6%

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

