Short Interest in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Drops By 26.0%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,063 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International stock remained flat at $$26.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,071,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

