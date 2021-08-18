Short Interest in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Decreases By 24.6%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 903,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 512,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of REPH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 266,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

