Short Interest in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Grows By 29.4%

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.87.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

