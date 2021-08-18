Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expands By 21.5%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 613,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $147.52. 17,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

