Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Increases By 28.1%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBKFF opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. State Bank of India has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

