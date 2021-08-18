Short Interest in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Drops By 26.9%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLC shares. Laidlaw cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Taiwan Liposome stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56. Taiwan Liposome has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

