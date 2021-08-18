Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Increases By 22.9%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,277,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 2,666,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,731.3 days.

TEFOF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,423. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

