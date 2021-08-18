Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Decreases By 26.2%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.00. The Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 279.20% and a negative net margin of 35.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Alkaline Water will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.