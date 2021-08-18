Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Declines By 25.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TBXXF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,653. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
