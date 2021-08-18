Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Declines By 25.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TBXXF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,653. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

