Short Interest in Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Drops By 25.0%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ãlker BiskÃ¼vi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chocolates, chocolate-coated biscuits, biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey. It is also involved in the trading and investment activities. It offers its products under the various company owned brands, as well as private labels.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.