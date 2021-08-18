Short Interest in Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Drops By 25.0%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $32.74.
About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.
