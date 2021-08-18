Short Interest in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Grows By 27.9%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

NYSE UE opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.79. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $20,510,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,012,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

