Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Decreases By 25.7%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 86,100 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WAFU stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.