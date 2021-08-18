Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Expands By 27.7%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WFTSF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

