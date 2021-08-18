Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Expands By 27.7%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:WFTSF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
