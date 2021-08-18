Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Expands By 25.0%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WBRBY stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

