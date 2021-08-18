Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Expands By 25.0%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WBRBY stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

