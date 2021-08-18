Short Interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Drops By 25.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIMI opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

