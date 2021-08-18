Short Interest in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Rises By 24.5%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,792 shares of company stock worth $114,505,876. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Shares of ZM opened at $345.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.12. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $265.50 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

