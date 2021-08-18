Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,213. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,601,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

