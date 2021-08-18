Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Stock Price Down 20.2%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) fell 20.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.75. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

