SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 25th

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SBEAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $1,880,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $386,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

