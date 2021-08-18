SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,590 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.26% of SilverCrest Metals worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 753,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

