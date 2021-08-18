Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 186.4% Higher This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 248.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 186.4% higher against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $247,483.53 and $2,356.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,977,491 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

