Sims Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sims in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.57. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), ANZ Metals (ANZ), Europe Metals (Europe), Global E-Recycling (SRS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S. and Canada which perform ferrous and non-ferrous secondary recycling functions.

