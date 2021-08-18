SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Reaches $1.67 on Major Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003736 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.00846137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00104077 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.