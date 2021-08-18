Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON:SRE traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50.

In related news, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34). Also, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

